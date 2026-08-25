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Marte Mapu Injury: Reverts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mapu (undisclosed) reverted to the Texans' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mapu was waived with an injury designation Monday and went unclaimed. The linebacker will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.

Marte Mapu
Houston Texans
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