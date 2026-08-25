Marte Mapu Injury: Reverts to IR
Mapu (undisclosed) reverted to the Texans' injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Mapu was waived with an injury designation Monday and went unclaimed. The linebacker will now spend the entirety of the 2026 season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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