Marte Mapu News: Healthy scratch Sunday

Mapu (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The second-year pro is the odd man out of New England's safety rotation with Jabrill Peppers (knee) back for his first game since Week 4. Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus and Brenden Schooler are the team's reserve safeties behind Peppers and Kyle Dugger. Mapu played on at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps in the first four games of Peppers' absence, but his workload dropped after that.