Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marte Mapu headshot

Marte Mapu News: Healthy scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 10:41am

Mapu (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The second-year pro is the odd man out of New England's safety rotation with Jabrill Peppers (knee) back for his first game since Week 4. Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus and Brenden Schooler are the team's reserve safeties behind Peppers and Kyle Dugger. Mapu played on at least 90 percent of the defensive snaps in the first four games of Peppers' absence, but his workload dropped after that.

Marte Mapu
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now