Marte Mapu headshot

Marte Mapu News: Let go by Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

New England informed Mapu on Tuesday that he will be cut, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

A 2023 third-round pick, Mapu had one year remaining on his rookie deal but will now need to search for an opportunity elsewhere in the league. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games in 2025 but handled only a career-low 120 snaps on defense, compared to a career-high 254 snaps on special teams. He had 25 tackles (18 solo), five passes defensed (including one interception) and one forced fumble in that span.

Marte Mapu
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marte Mapu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marte Mapu See More
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 2: Top Risers & Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 2: Top Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
211 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP Estimates
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
January 7, 2025
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 24, 2024
Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers Questionable
NFL
Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
November 22, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 11
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 11
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 17, 2024