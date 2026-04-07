Marte Mapu News: Let go by Patriots
New England informed Mapu on Tuesday that he will be cut, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
A 2023 third-round pick, Mapu had one year remaining on his rookie deal but will now need to search for an opportunity elsewhere in the league. He suited up for all 17 regular-season games in 2025 but handled only a career-low 120 snaps on defense, compared to a career-high 254 snaps on special teams. He had 25 tackles (18 solo), five passes defensed (including one interception) and one forced fumble in that span.
Marte Mapu
Free Agent
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