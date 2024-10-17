Marte Mapu News: Practices in full Thursday

Mapu (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mapu popped up on New England's injury report Wednesday due to a neck injury that he likely sustained in Week 6 against the Texans. The issue doesn't appear to be severe, however, as Mape was able to practice without limitations Thursday. The 2023 third-round pick opened the regular season on IR with an unspecified injury, but he was able to return in Week 5 against the Dolphins. Mape has registered 12 tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble over his two regular-season outings.