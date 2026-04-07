Marte Mapu News: Traded to Houston
The Patriots are trading Mapu to the Texans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
New England informed Mapu on Tuesday of plans to release him, but it appears Houston stepped in before such a transaction could be completed and. Per Alexander, the trade involves a swap of late-round picks. Mapu totaled 25 tackles (18 solo), five passes defensed (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, playing 120 snaps on defense and 254 snaps on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marte Mapu See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 2: Top Risers & Fallers211 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Usage & 2025 ADP EstimatesJanuary 7, 2025
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 12November 24, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Purdy Out, Lamb In, Nabers QuestionableNovember 22, 2024
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 11November 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marte Mapu See More