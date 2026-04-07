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Marte Mapu News: Traded to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Patriots are trading Mapu to the Texans, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

New England informed Mapu on Tuesday of plans to release him, but it appears Houston stepped in before such a transaction could be completed and. Per Alexander, the trade involves a swap of late-round picks. Mapu totaled 25 tackles (18 solo), five passes defensed (including one interception) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, playing 120 snaps on defense and 254 snaps on special teams.

Marte Mapu
Houston Texans
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