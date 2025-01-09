Martin Emerson Injury: Career-best 80 tackles in 2024

Emerson (ankle) finished the 2024 season with 80 tackles (62 solo), five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 games with Cleveland.

Emerson started a career-high 15 games during the 2024 campaign, and the 2022 third-round pick has missed just one game since entering the league. His 80 tackles marked a new career best, but his pass deflections number of five was way down from previous seasons of 14 and 15 in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Emerson is scheduled to head into the final year of his rookie contract and could be a candidate for an extension this offseason. He injured his ankle in the Week 18 season finale, and the extent of the issue isn't yet publicly known.