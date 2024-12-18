Martin Emerson Injury: Concussion confirmed
Emerson (concussion) is not in line to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Emerson is officially in the concussion protocol after having been forced out of Cleveland's loss to the Chiefs due to what was initially called a head injury. If he's unable to gain full clearance in time for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, backup Mike Ford will face an opportunity to handle an expanded role on defense.
