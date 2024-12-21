Martin Emerson Injury: Dealing with back injury

Emerson, who was previously deemed questionable for Sunday's Week 16 game against Cincinnati due to a concussion, also has a back issue, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Emerson suffered a concussion last Sunday versus the Chiefs, and he hasn't yet cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. His status for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals is now further complicated by a back issue. If Emerson ends up not being able to play against Cincinnati, Mike Ford would like start at cornerback.