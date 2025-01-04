Fantasy Football
Martin Emerson Injury: Exits game due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Emerson (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Ravens.

Emerson injured his ankle in the third quarter, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the fourth. With Denzel Ward (shoulder) inactive and Mike Ford (forearm) also questionable to return, the Browns' defense will rely on Cameron Mitchell, Rodney McLeod and Chigozie Anusiem to serve as the corners.

