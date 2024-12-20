Fantasy Football
Martin Emerson headshot

Martin Emerson Injury: Questionable vs. Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Emerson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's outing against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Emerson is officially questionable for Cleveland's Week 16 matchup in Cincinnati. The third-year cornerback is in the concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's matchup against Kansas City. If he can't get cleared in time, backup Mike Ford will likely get the start if not more playing time versus the Bengals.

Martin Emerson
Cleveland Browns
