Martin Emerson Injury: Questionable vs. Bengals

Emerson is officially questionable for Cleveland's Week 16 matchup in Cincinnati. The third-year cornerback is in the concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's matchup against Kansas City. If he can't get cleared in time, backup Mike Ford will likely get the start if not more playing time versus the Bengals.