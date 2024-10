Emerson (ribs) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Emerson sustained a rib injury in the Browns' Week 6 loss to the Eagles, but Wednesday's full practice suggests he's already moved past the issue. Expect the third-year pro out of Mississippi State to continue starting alongside Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greg Newsome as part of the Browns' top cornerback trio ahead of Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.