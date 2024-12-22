Martin Emerson News: Good to go against Bengals

Emerson (concussion/back) is active for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Emerson entered concussion protocols following the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, and he was also limited in practice this past week due to a back injury. He's managed to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols and has overcome his back issue, and he will suit up in Sunday's AFC North clash. Emerson has registered 23 tackles (19 solo) in the Bengals' five games since the Week 10 bye.