Martin Emerson headshot

Martin Emerson News: Headed to New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The Saints signed Emerson on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Emerson worked out with the team earlier in the day and seemingly impressed enough to earn a contract. The 25-year-old has spent the entirety of his three-year career with Cleveland, totaling 202 tackles (158 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four interceptions across 50 games. With the Saints lacking proven talent at cornerback, Emerson could have a chance to start alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry during the 2026 campaign.

Martin Emerson
New Orleans Saints
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