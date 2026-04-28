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Martin Emerson News: Visiting with New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Emerson is visiting the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Mississippi State product was sidelined for Cleveland's entire 2025 campaign due to a torn Achilles, but he's now visited with the Texans and Saints in April, suggesting he's moved past the issue. Emerson was a crucial part of the Browns' defense from 2022 to 2023, appearing in 33 regular-season games and logging 122 total tackles and 29 passes defensed, including four interceptions.

Martin Emerson
 Free Agent
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