Martin Emerson News: Visiting with New Orleans
Emerson is visiting the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Mississippi State product was sidelined for Cleveland's entire 2025 campaign due to a torn Achilles, but he's now visited with the Texans and Saints in April, suggesting he's moved past the issue. Emerson was a crucial part of the Browns' defense from 2022 to 2023, appearing in 33 regular-season games and logging 122 total tackles and 29 passes defensed, including four interceptions.
Martin Emerson
Free Agent
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