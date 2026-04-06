Martin Emerson News: Visiting with Texans
Houston is hosting Emerson (Achilles) for a visit on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Emerson missed the entire 2025 campaign in Cleveland due to an Achilles tear suffered last July, but it appears he's now ready to pass a physical and sign with a new team. The 2022 third-round pick started 27 games across his tenure with the Browns.
Martin Emerson
Free Agent
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