Harrison thus will have just one more chance to mix into drills this week, or else he'll be at risk of missing a second game in a row due to a heel injury. If he sits out again Sunday at Houston, it'll mark his fourth absence in the past five games after he sat out Weeks 11-12 following an appendectomy. Fellow WR Michael Wilson prospered during Harrison's three recent absences, totaling a 36-445-2 line on 49 targets in those contests. Andre Baccellia is the only other healthy wide receiver on Arizona's active roster.