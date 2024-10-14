Fantasy Football
Marvin Harrison Injury: Concussion confirmed by coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 15, 2024 at 2:48pm

Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Monday that Harrison suffered a concussion during Sunday's 34-13 loss at Green Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Harrison was a bit wobbly after enduring a big hit on an incomplete pass in the middle of the second quarter Sunday, and he was ruled out after getting a concussion check. The Cardinals don't play again until next Monday versus the Chargers, so he'll be afforded extra time to make his way through the concussion protocol. Harrison will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up in Week 7.

