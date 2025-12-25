Harrison maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, but he now has just one chance remaining during Week 17 prep to prove the health of his lingering heel injury. Friday's practice report will reveal if he carries a designation into Sunday's contest at Cincinnati, but even if he's able to suit up again, he may not be as featured in Arizona's passing attack after handling just a 51 percent snap share en route to one catch (on three targets) for 14 yards this past Sunday against the Falcons in his return from a two-game absence.