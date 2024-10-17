Marvin Harrison Injury: Limited in practice

Harrison (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It's a sign of progress through concussion protocol, although he was wearing a non-contact jersey and still has a few steps to go before he can play against the Chargers on Monday. Harrison was concussed during the first half of a 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday, leaving WR Xavier Weaver as a regular in three-wide formations alongside Michael Wilson (ankle) and Greg Dortch.