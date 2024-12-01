Marvin Harrison News: Finds end zone in Sunday's loss

Harrison caught five of 12 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

While the rookie wideout was far from efficient, Harrison was on the other end of Kyler Murray's only TD of the day, a 15-yard strike in the third quarter that gave the Cardinals a 19-6 lead. It was Harrison's seventh score in 12 games, which leads all rookie WRs and is fourth in the NFL behind Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Terry McLaurin. Harrison will look to get back in the end zone in Week 14 against the Seahawks, in a game that could have significant playoff implications in the NFC West.