Marvin Harrison News: Full go for Monday

Harrison (concussion) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harrison was a full participant in Friday's practice, so the final stage was simply clearing concussion protocol, which he accomplished Saturday. The dynamic rookie hasn't quite lived up to the fantasy hype to date, but he'll have an opportunity to compile more yardage against a Chargers defense that could without two of its top corners in Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Asante Samuel (shoulder, injured reserve).