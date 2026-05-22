Marvin Harrison headshot

Marvin Harrison News: Healthy for offseason program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Harrison (foot) participated at Cardinals OTAs this week.

Harrison sat out Arizona's regular-season finale due to a foot issue that he suffered one week prior, which capped an injury-plagued second pro campaign that contained him to three appearances over the final eight games. Overall, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft followed up a 62-885-8 line on 116 targets in 17 contests as a rookie by hauling in 41 of 73 passes for 608 yards and four TDs in 12 outings last year. With Kyler Murray getting released in March, Harrison will be working with one of the following QBs this fall: Jacoby Brissett (holding out for a reworked contract), newcomer Gardner Minshew or 2026 third-rounder Carson Beck.

Marvin Harrison
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Harrison See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marvin Harrison See More
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
15 days ago
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson
NFL
2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football: Buy Luther Burden, Sell TreVeyon Henderson
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
51 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
56 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
77 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
87 days ago