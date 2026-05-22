Marvin Harrison News: Healthy for offseason program
Harrison (foot) participated at Cardinals OTAs this week.
Harrison sat out Arizona's regular-season finale due to a foot issue that he suffered one week prior, which capped an injury-plagued second pro campaign that contained him to three appearances over the final eight games. Overall, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft followed up a 62-885-8 line on 116 targets in 17 contests as a rookie by hauling in 41 of 73 passes for 608 yards and four TDs in 12 outings last year. With Kyler Murray getting released in March, Harrison will be working with one of the following QBs this fall: Jacoby Brissett (holding out for a reworked contract), newcomer Gardner Minshew or 2026 third-rounder Carson Beck.
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