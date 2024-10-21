Marvin Harrison News: Held in check on MNF

Harrison had three receptions on six targets for 21 yards in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Harrison's up-and-down rookie campaign continued with another lackluster fantasy score. The 2024 first-round selection still boasts a solid 20-300-4 receiving line through four weeks, but most of that production came across a three-game span in Weeks 2-4. Harrison has the pedigree and potential to be worth a start in most fantasy formats, despite his recent returns signalling the contrary. Keep faith heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.