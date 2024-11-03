Marvin Harrison News: Just two catches in Week 9

Harrison hauled in two of five targets for 34 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 29-9 victory versus the Bears.

Harrison's second-quarter fumble was costly as it set the Bears up on the Cardinals' side of the field and eventually resulted in a made FGA. However, Arizona was able to grind out the game on the ground (34 carries) and scale back the passing attack (20 attempts). While Harrison has two 100-yard performances and has scored five touchdowns through nine games, he's also failed to surpass 50 yards on six occasions to date. He may be leaned on more next Sunday against the Jets.