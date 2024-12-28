Marvin Harrison News: Productive night in loss

Harrison secured six of 10 targets for 96 yards in the Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

The talented rookie finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets while posting his best totals in the first two categories since Week 8. Harrison's yardage tally was the third best of his career to date, and after weeks of middling production, the spike was encouraging. Harrison will head into a Week 18 matchup against the 49ers with a distant shot at cracking the 1,000-yard barrier for the season, as he'll need 178 receiving yards versus San Francisco's talented secondary.