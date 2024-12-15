Marvin Harrison News: Quiet day with two receptions

Harrison had two receptions on six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.

It was an inefficient day at the office for Harrison, who recorded just 32 receiving yards on a 33 percent catch rate. A one-sided game script in favor of Arizona also hurt the wideout's fantasy potential Sunday, as this contest was never close despite the 13-point difference once the game clock hit zero. Harrison owns a 47-687-7 receiving line through 14 starts as a rookie, with his next chance to play coming in a road tilt against Carolina next Sunday.