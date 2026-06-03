Marvin Harrison News: Still working back to full health

Harrison said Tuesday that he is not yet 100 percent recovered from the injuries he dealt with in 2025 but that he doesn't "think it's going to linger into next season, for sure," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Harrison dealt with a number of health issues in 2025, including two heel injuries, a concussion and appendicitis, missing a total of five games spread across the course of the regular season. While the 23-year-old said getting back to full health is "an ongoing process still," he also confirmed that "it's nothing that prevents me from doing anything at the moment" during OTAs. Harrison also stated that health will be his priority this offseason, though a number of other factors will demand his attention as he works to manifest a potential Year 3 leap. In addition to learning a new offense under head coach Mike LaFleur, who per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic said Tuesday that Harrison's role will be as the team's X-receiver in 2026 , the 2024 first-round pick will need to build chemistry with a trio of QBs in Jacoby Brissett (holding out), Gardner Minshew and rookie third-rounder Carson Beck with Kyler Murray having moved on.