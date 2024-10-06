Marvin Harrison News: Struggling with catch rate

Harrison had two receptions (seven targets) for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the 49ers.

Harrison had a rough go of things against San Francisco's top corner, Charvarius Ward, in Sunday's surprising victory. The 21-year-old Harrison has struggled with his catch rate as a rookie (48.6 percent through five games), but he has maintained fantasy value with a 17-279-4 receiving line. Harrison will shoot for better results in a road matchup against the Packers next Sunday.