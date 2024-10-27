Marvin Harrison News: Wakes up from slumber in Week 8

Harrison hauled in six of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 win over Miami.

Fantasy managers who drafted Harrison likely included him in lineup for Sunday's matchup despite his recent results, so the big outing was a strong signal for the rookie, who turned in his second 100-yard receiving effort of the season. Harrison is now up to a 26-411-5 receiving line through eight contests, with most of that production coming in two games.