Marvin Mims Injury: Doesn't play vs. Atlanta
Mims (undisclosed) did not play in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons on Friday.
Mims is working through an undisclosed injury and joined fellow wideouts Jaylen Waddle (leg) and Michael Bandy on the sidelines for Friday's preseason opener. Once he's cleared to practice fully, Mims will resume competing against Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin for the WR3 role behind Waddle and Courtland Sutton. Even if he's relegated to WR4 or WR5, Mims should still see the field plenty as a returner on kickoffs and punts.
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