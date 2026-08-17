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Marvin Mims Injury: Limited to side work Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Mims (undisclosed) participated in stretch and drills before working to the side of Monday's training camp practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Mims continues to work through an unspecified injury, which prevented him from playing in the Broncos' preseason opener against the Falcons on Friday. It's unclear whether he'll play in any of Denver's final two exhibition games, but there's no indication that Mims will miss the start of the regular season. The 2023 second-rounder is expected to serve as the Broncos' primary returner on kickoffs and punts while operating in a rotational role at wide receiver behind Jaylen Waddle (leg) and Courtland Sutton, with fellow wideouts Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Lil'Jordan Humphrey also competing for snaps on offense.

Marvin Mims
Denver Broncos
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