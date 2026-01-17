Mims led the Broncos in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon, while his impressive 26-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown grab with just under a minute remaining in regulation erased a 27-23 deficit. The third-year pro appeared to have injured his lower back on that play and remained down for a brief time afterwards, but he was back on the field in overtime and drew a key 30-yard pass-interference penalty on Tre'Davious White that set up Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal. Mims figures to once again fill a key role in an AFC Championship Game matchup against either the Texans or Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 25, but he'll be catching passes from Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix suffered a postseason-ending fractured ankle on the second-to-last play Saturday.