Mims failed to record a single reception on three targets in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Though he saw a season-high in targets, Mims was unable to connect with rookie quarterback Bo Nix against the Chargers in Week 6. The second-year speedster continued to see limited usage, playing just 17 of the Broncos' 55 offensive snaps. Heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Saints, Mims is not a reliable fantasy option.