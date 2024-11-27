Marvin Mims News: Makes three grabs in win

Mims caught three of his five targets for 44 yards, took two carries for negative two yards, and returned a punt for 22 yards during Sunday's 29-19 win at Las Vegas.

Mims only played 16 of the Broncos' 65 offensive snaps in Week 12, but he was still able to get five touches. He now has at least five touches in all of his last three games, but his relegation to a gadget role makes him hard to trust in fantasy lineups when Denver hosts the Browns in Week 13.