Marvin Mims News: Two touches in win

Mims caught his lone target for seven yards and carried the ball once for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Mims' seven-yard grab Sunday was just his third catch of the season as the second-year wideout continues to play a limited role in Denver's offense. The 22-year-old played just 12 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps in the contest, limiting his opportunities to have an impact. Mims is best left off the fantasy radar as the Broncos head into a Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.