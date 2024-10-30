Mason Kinsey News: Gets let go

Kinsey was waived by the Titans on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Kinsey was signed to the team's active roster Saturday, ahead of their Week 8 loss to the Lions. The 26-year-old saw eight snaps on offense and was never targeted. Although his time in Tennessee is done for now, it's possible the Berry College product could return to the team's practice squad, where he was before the promotion.