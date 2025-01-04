Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason McCormick headshot

Mason McCormick Injury: Injures hand versus Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 8:28pm

McCormick suffered a hand injury in Saturday night's loss to the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

McCormick started the Steelers' final 13 contests at right guard, but the severity of his hand injury isn't yet known, leaving his status for next weekend's playoff opener in question. Spencer Anderson and Max Scharping are next in line for snaps at guard if McCormick's injury proves serious.

Mason McCormick
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now