Mason McCormick Injury: Injures hand versus Cincinnati
McCormick suffered a hand injury in Saturday night's loss to the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
McCormick started the Steelers' final 13 contests at right guard, but the severity of his hand injury isn't yet known, leaving his status for next weekend's playoff opener in question. Spencer Anderson and Max Scharping are next in line for snaps at guard if McCormick's injury proves serious.
