Mason McCormick Injury: Questionable for wild-card matchup
McCormick (hand) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
McCormick suffered a hand injury in the team's regular-season finale against the Bengals, logging three limited practices with the Steelers this week. If he is ultimately ruled out, Spencer Anderson would likely draw the start at right guard against Baltimore.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now