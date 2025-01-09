Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason McCormick headshot

Mason McCormick Injury: Questionable for wild-card matchup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

McCormick (hand) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

McCormick suffered a hand injury in the team's regular-season finale against the Bengals, logging three limited practices with the Steelers this week. If he is ultimately ruled out, Spencer Anderson would likely draw the start at right guard against Baltimore.

Mason McCormick
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now