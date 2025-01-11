Fantasy Football
Mason McCormick headshot

Mason McCormick Injury: Won't play against Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

McCormick (hand) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

McCormick broke his left hand during the Steelers' Week 18 loss to the Bengals. He was limited in practice all week, but the injury is too severe for him to play Saturday. Spencer Anderson is the top candidate to start at right guard due to McCormick's injury.

Mason McCormick
Pittsburgh Steelers
