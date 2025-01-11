Mason McCormick Injury: Won't play against Baltimore
McCormick (hand) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
McCormick broke his left hand during the Steelers' Week 18 loss to the Bengals. He was limited in practice all week, but the injury is too severe for him to play Saturday. Spencer Anderson is the top candidate to start at right guard due to McCormick's injury.
