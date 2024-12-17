Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Pline headshot

Mason Pline News: Lands on practice squad injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 6:50am

Pline (undisclosed) was placed on the 49ers' practice squad reserve/injured list Tuesday.

Pline has spent the entire 2024 campaign on the 49ers' practice squad and he'll now be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. The tight end signed with San Francisco in May as an undrafted free agent after ending his collegiate career with Furman and he'll now have to wait until at least 2025 to make his NFL debut.

Mason Pline
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now