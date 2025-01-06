Fantasy Football
Mason Pline headshot

Mason Pline News: Signs reserve/future deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 3:06pm

The 49ers signed Pline (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Pline first latched on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May. He was waived just before the start of the regular season but then rejoined the organization as part of the practice squad. Pline was placed on the practice-squad injured list due to an undisclosed issue in mid-December but now appears to be past that issue. He'll have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp next summer.

Mason Pline
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
