Mason Reiger Injury: Goes to Dolphins' IR
Reiger (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to Miami's injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Reiger went unclaimed on waivers after the Dolphins cut him with an injury designation Tuesday, and now he's on track to spend the entire 2026 season on their injured reserve list. The undrafted free agent will have to continue to wait to make his regular-season debut.
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