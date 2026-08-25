Mason Richman Injury: Moved to IR

The Seahawks placed Richman (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Richman suffered a serious right leg injury during Sunday's preseason loss to the Titans. The offensive lineman will now miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The second-year player maintained his depth role on the offensive line throughout his rookie season and will have to fight for the same status in 2027.