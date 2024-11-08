Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mason Rudolph headshot

Mason Rudolph News: Back to the bench as QB2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

With Will Levis (shoulder) announced as the Week 10 starter Sunday against the Chargers, Rudolph will head back to the bench as Tennessee's QB2, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Rudolph started the Titans' past three games, going 1-2 as a starter, while completing 67 of 111 passes (60.4 percent) for 721 yards (6.5 yards per attempt), four touchdowns and four interceptions. He added a 13-61-1 rushing line.

Mason Rudolph
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now