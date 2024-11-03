Mason Rudolph News: Best day as Tennessee's starter

Rudolph completed 20 of 33 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Patriots.

Rudolph drew his third straight start in the absence of Will Levis (shoulder) and had his most effective performance by averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while completing three passes of at least 20 yards. He also recorded multiple touchdowns for the first time on the campaign, delivering scores of nine and six yards. Rudolph has been serviceable under center but could give way to Levis in Week 10, as Levis managed limited practices throughout the week leading up to Sunday's win.