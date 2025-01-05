Mason Rudolph News: Gets three series in finale

Rudolph completed seven of nine passes for 70 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans.

Will Levis returned to the starting role for the Titans, though Rudolph rotated in for three possessions to close out the first half and begin the second. He accounted for two long gains of 24 and 17 yards, though he ultimately wasn't afforded much opportunity to get into a rhythm. Rudolph didn't make a particularly compelling case to be in the starting mix for Tennessee or any other NFL team in 2025, though he is a capable backup and should land a contract relatively early in the offseason.