Mason Rudolph News: Likely finished for preseason
Rudolph will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he "saw what I need to see from Mason last week", implying the veteran quarterback has a set place in the room for 2026. Friday's game will be dominated by Will Howard and Drew Allar, one of whom is presumably the Steelers' quarterback of the future once Aaron Rodgers retires.
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