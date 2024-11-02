Mason Rudolph News: Likely starting again Sunday

Rudolph is expected to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against New England with Will Levis (shoulder) likely to miss another game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Levis continues to recover from the AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered in Week 4. As such, Rudolph appears set to start under center for the third straight game. Though he's averaged 240.5 passing yards while filling in for Levis over the past two weeks, Rudolph has a poor 2:3 TD:INT during that span, and he'll likely give way to Levis once the latter is ready to return.