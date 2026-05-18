Mason Rudolph headshot

Mason Rudolph News: Out of 2026 starting mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Rudolph will be relegated to a backup role again in 2026, as Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year contract with the Steelers on Monday.

Rodgers will reclaim the starting role he possessed in 2025, leaving Rudolph to battle for the second spot on the depth chart with 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard and 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar (ankle). If one of the younger quarterbacks shows promise in training camp, the Steelers could also opt to trade Rudolph to a team seeking an experienced backup. Rudolph has posted a 9-9-1 record in 19 regular-season starts split between the Steelers and Titans, including a loss in his lone start of 2025 with Pittsburgh while Rodgers was sidelined by a wrist injury.

Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers
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