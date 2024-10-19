Mason Rudolph News: Taking over as starter Sunday

Rudolph will start Sunday's game against the Bills, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

It's unclear if the Titans are officially moving off Will Levis as the starter, or if the shoulder injury he sustained against the Dolphins in Week 4, and then played through against the Colts two weeks later, has become more of a nuisance. Rudolph has been uninspiring in stints as a starter, first with the Steelers over the course of four seasons, and most recently in relief of Levis in the aforementioned contest (nine for 17 for 85 passing yards). Theoretically a more seasoned game manager behind center can help Tennessee be in better position to win football games, but it's hard to imagine the likes of Calvin Ridley or DeAndre Hopkins seeing either of their fantasy profiles rising significantly.